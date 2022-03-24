English
    Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar joins advisory board of Dun & Bradstreet

    PTI
    March 24, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
    Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (Image: Reuters)

    Former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar has joined the international strategic advisory board of data and analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet, a release said on Thursday.

    Kumar, a veteran banker, currently sits on the boards of HSBC Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech, Hero MotoCorp and BharatPe.

    "Dun & Bradstreet is contributing to empowering MSMEs through technology-based finance, risk, compliance, data and marketing solutions in India. Kumar is recognised as a leader in the digital India mission, and we look forward to his guidance and vision as we contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Avinash Gupta, Managing Director (India) at Dun & Bradstreet, said.

    Dun & Bradstreet has a legacy of more than 180 years, and is a respected name in business decisioning data, analytics and ratings, Kumar said.

    "I am looking forward to working with the Dun & Bradstreet team to help create value for all stakeholders,” he added.
