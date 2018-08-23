App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former RBI Guv for doing away with dual control of PSBs

Reddy, speaking on the occasion of the third anniversary of Bandhan Bank here, said at present, the RBI does not have all the powers to regulate the PSBs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Former RBI Governor Y V Reddy today called for doing away with the dual control of public sector banks by the Centre and the central bank.

Reddy, speaking on the occasion of the third anniversary of Bandhan Bank here, said at present, the RBI does not have all the powers to regulate the PSBs.

The government, however, counters by saying that RBI has all the powers relating to PSBs, he said.

"The Narasimhan Committee flagged the issue 25 years back and recommended that this dual control should end," the former RBI Governor said.

related news

According to Reddy, the Centre governs and the RBI regulates in the case of PSBs, while for private banks, the RBI does both.

"The answer lay in converting the PSBs into companies and then given licences to operate," he said, adding, it should be either government or the RBI, not both.

Commenting upon the rate of interest given to depositors by the banks, he said, "It is true that the returns are not decent due to high cost of intermediation, owing to the inefficiency of the banking system. This cost of intermediation should come down."

He also batted for reduced "pre-emption", saying that that 20 per cent of deposits in government securities should be lowered.

On NPAs, he said the problem started a long time ago, but was not recognised.

To a question, Reddy said consolidation of banks was not an answer to the NPA issue.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:33 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.