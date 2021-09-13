Former RBI deputy governor Vishwanathan joins EY India as advisor

EYGlobal Headcount in India: 284,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, New Delhi Area, Mumbai Area, | Most common skills: Financial Analysis, Accounting, Business Analysis | In-demand jobs: Consulting, Accounting, Business Development (Image: Reuters)

Advisory firm, EY India on September 13 said it has appointed NS Vishwanathan, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an advisor in their financial services practice. EY also appointed Nandkumar Saravade, former founding CEO of Reserve Bank Information Technology (ReBIT) as an advisor.

Vishwanathan has over four decades of experience with wide-ranging exposure in core central banking and administrative functions, including a foreign central bank. At RBI, he was instrumental in setting up the enforcement department to speed up regulatory compliance and was also a member of the expert committee on the economic capital framework, EY said in a release.

Vishwanathan has represented RBI in various international and domestic committees, notably the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, Financial Stability Board, International Credit Union Regulator's Network, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB), Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT), etc.

He was a non-executive member of the Board of Directors at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Punjab and Sind Bank, Dena Bank (now merged with Bank of Baroda) and the Punjab National Bank. Vishwanathan is currently a Sr. Fellow at the Centre for Public Policy at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore.

Saravade has 37 years of diverse experience, including in law enforcement, banking, cybersecurity, and technology management. He led in creating ReBIT as a powerhouse for RBI in IT services and cyber security, as well as a think-tank for innovation, big systems, and new ideas with a focus on IT strategy for creating public goods and regulation.

He was also instrumental in building its capability to drive what needs to be done in the IT/cyber security area of regulated entities’ operations, as well as RBI’s own IT and security-related functions and initiatives.

Saravade was a member of the Malegam Committee, set up by RBI to look into NPA divergences and bank frauds. Saravade has also worked in different capacities at Citibank, ICICI Bank and with think-tanks such as the Data Security Council of India (DSCI).

Prior to joining the private sector, he served in the 1987 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) including working with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) primarily handling bank frauds and economic offences.