Former Motilal Oswal AMC chief Aashish Somaiyaa takes charge as White Oak Capital Management CEO

Aashish Somaiyaa has joined White Oak Capital Management as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from September 14. Somaiyaa, who served as CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC for seven years, had stepped down from the position in July.

Before working at Motilal Oswal AMC, Somaiyaa was the head of the retail business at ICICI Prudential AMC.

"The team at White Oak is of a highly respected pedigree with a strong investment culture and track record. This has enabled us to become a trusted partner for both individuals and institutions in India and worldwide. I am confident of building upon our foundation of the disciplined investment approach to serve and deliver value to our clients and partners.” Somaiyaa said.

"We at White Oak are excited to welcome an exceptional leader like Aashish. He has a wealth of experience in building and scaling investment management businesses. Under his leadership we shall build a pioneering organisation centred around our performance-first investment culture," said Prashant Khemka, Founder of White Oak Capital