Shinzo Abe shot at in the city of Nara, suspect detained

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in the city of Nara in western Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on July 8.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

Abe is showing no vital signs after being taken to hospital, reported news agency AFP.

A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of the former prime minister. The gun has also been confiscated, reports said.

Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down because of ill health.