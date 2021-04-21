MARKET NEWS

Former Google executive Pankaj Gupta joins Coinbase in India

The Coinbase will be hiring hundreds of employees across various roles such as user experience, research and product management in the next one-two years.

April 21, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
The Coinbase will be hiring hundreds of employees across various roles such as user experience, research and product management in the next one-two years. [Image: AP]


Former Google executive Pankaj Gupta joins cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as its India Site Lead and VP Engineering. The firm is set to hire hundreds of employees across various roles in the next one-two years.

Gupta, who was leading Google Pay Engineering in APAC and India earlier, said in a blogpost, “India has world-class tech expertise and some of the brightest minds in the industry. Coinbase plans to tap and develop this local talent.”

“Specifically, the plan is to hire hundreds of employees across all levels in engineering, product management, UX design, research and program management within the next one–two years to build out a full tech hub in India. Together, we’ll work on some of the most interesting challenges spanning the full modern tech stack — including deep tech areas like blockchains, data engineering, infrastructure, machine learning and more,” he said.

The company will also explore startup acquisitions and acqui-hires, he added.

The US-based Coinbase had a blockbuster debut in the US stock exchange NASDAQ recently with a valuation of $86 billion last week. On March 25, the company said that it would set up its base in Hyderabad and will hire talents even as uncertainty around the regulation for cryptocurrency continues.

Close

“We expect to open a physical office, initially in Hyderabad, for Indian employees as COVID-related conditions allow,” the company said then.

“Along with active hiring in the US, the UK, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, Canada and the Philippines, establishing a presence in India is another important step to building more geographic diversity in our remote-first workforce,” the company said.

This comes at a time when the Indian government is mulling a ban on cryptocurrency, which the industry said would be a setback. Nandan Nilekani, chairman, Infosys, said during a recent event that Indians should be allowed to have crypto as an asset class.
TAGS: #Coinbase #cryptocurrency #hiring
first published: Apr 21, 2021 11:37 am

