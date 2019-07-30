App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Cognizant exec Debashis Chatterjee to take over as Mindtree CEO on August 1: Report

Chatterjee was the executive vice president and president, global delivery, in Cognizant before he quit in May after serving the company for 23 years.

Former Cognizant executive Debashis Chatterjee will take over as Mindtree's new Chief Executive Officer on August 1, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.

Chatterjee served as the executive vice president and president, global delivery, in Cognizant before he quit in May after serving the company for 23 years.

Two former Cognizant executives Rajeev Mehta and Debashis Chatterjee, and former Mindtree CEO and co-founder, Anjan Lahiri, were widely reported to be in the running for the post.

Close

Larsen & Toubro, which recently took over midsize IT firm Mindtree in India’s first hostile takeover in years, had said it would announce a new CEO for the company by the end of this week.

It was on the lookout for a new leadership team for Mindtree after the firm's co-founders Krishnakumar Natarajan (chairman), NS Parthasarathy (vice-chairman) and Rostow Ravanan (CEO), quit in early July after L&T took over. They, however, remain shareholders.

Mindtree has been among the faster-growing midcap IT companies over the past few years. Analysts say that besides the overall economic environment being soft for the IT business, the company will also have to contend with the disruption caused by the transition.
