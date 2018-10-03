Former board members blame LIC for IL&FS crisis: Report

Some of the former board members of debt-hit Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) have criticised Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), alleging discriminatory actions and apparent indecisiveness of the insurer, reported The Economic Times.

The former directors blame the insurer for not taking appropriate actions even when they were aware of the building crisis at IL&FS.

"Before the collapse, they should have taken precautionary measures as, technically, LIC was not just an owner of the company but was the largest shareholder of the company," one of the directors told the paper, adding that LIC had two board members on IL&FS.

Another former director said that LIC was aware of the crisis that was building up for more than four years as projects got entangled in litigation and cost over-runs began to pinch. "It neither behaved as a shareholder nor a promoter," the second former director told the paper.

Former directors also question why the nominee directors were left out of the petition filed by the government seeking to supersede the board. They when they have more responsibility in safeguarding their stakeholders’ money. LIC is the biggest shareholder in IL&FS.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the takeover of IL&FS board by government nominees on October 1 under Article 241 of the Companies Act. It had ruled that the government can appoint six directors, including Uday Kotak, and replace the existing members of the board.

The other members are former SEBI Chief GN Vajpai, ICICI Bank Chairman GC Chaturvedi, Tech Mahindra's Vineet Nayyar, and former bureaucrats Malini Shankar and Nand Kishore.

The government petition had left out Praveen Kumar Molri, nominee director of LIC, Kiyoshi Fushitani and Harukazu Yamaguchi, nominee directors of Orix Corporation, Japan, Sanjeev Doshi nominee director, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bijendra Kumar Singhal, nominee director Central Bank of India, and Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, nominee director State Bank of India.

Earlier, IL&FS board had six nominee directors and five independent directors. LIC’s managing director Hemant Bhargava quit from the board of IL&FS on September 29.

Another independent director on the board said that Ajay Piramal’s offer to buy IL&FS was dropped only because LIC opposed it. "They wanted Rs 1,150 a share against Piramal’s offer of Rs 750 a share. This was agreed upon after six months of negotiations. LIC nominee insisted that this should be recorded in the minutes."

The NCLT's approval comes after finance company defaulted on seven debt repayments between September 12 and 27. The defaults were five bank loans, one deposit, and one short-term deposit.

As on March 31, IL&FS' total outstanding debt stood at Rs 91,091.31 crore at the group level, with most of its operating assets owned by its subsidiaries. Around Rs 5,756 crore worth of debt is due for repayment over the next one year.