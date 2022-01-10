MARKET NEWS

Formal sector employment jumps 200,000 during July-September sequentially

Women participation goes up to 32.1% during the quarter in review from 29.3% in the previous period

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Formal sector employment in nine organised sectors including manufacturing, trade, and financial services jumped by two lakh in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against the first quarter, the Union government said on Monday.

The Union labour and employment minister Bhupendra Yadav said women participation had gone up to 32.1% from 29.3%.

“The estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors in July-September 2021 came out as 3.10 crore approximately, which is two lakh higher than April-June 2021,” Yadav said while releasing the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES).

Conducted by the Labour Bureau, QES collected data from 11,500 companies and establishments. The nine selected sectors are manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, IT / BPO and financial services, accounting for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments.

Regular workers constituted 87 percent of the estimated workforce in the nine selected sectors, with only 2 percent being casual workers. In the construction sector, 20 percent of the workers were contractual and 6.4 percent were casual workers.
