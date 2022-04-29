 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Form team of entrepreneurs to suggest reforms in banking, other sectors: PM Modi tells business community

Apr 29, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST

Speaking after virtually inaugurating the three-day Global Patidar Business Summit 2022, PM Modi also said the government was working on creating conducive atmosphere for ordinary people to become entrepreneurs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the business community to form a team of entrepreneurs and experts to suggest reforms in banking and other sectors and to point out the shortcomings.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating the three-day Global Patidar Business Summit 2022, he also said the government was working on creating conducive atmosphere for ordinary people to become entrepreneurs.

"I urge you to form a team of entrepreneurs and experts to suggest shortcomings and reforms in banking and other sectors and how to change it,” Modi told the business leaders from Patidar community.

”Government is working to create an atmosphere in which anyone coming from a very ordinary family can become an entrepreneur, dream about being one and take pride in it,” he added.

