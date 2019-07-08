App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 07:25 PM IST

Forget foldable phones, Sony is working on a rollable smartphone

The rollable Sony smartphone could come with an LG display in a ‘Nautilus Design’.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Samsung and Huawei are competing to launch the world’s first commercial foldable smartphone. Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi have also teased their version of the foldable smartphone which would launch soon.

While these companies are focusing on folding screens, Sony is working on rolling screens.

According to a tipster, Sony is working on a rollable smartphone. Max J from AllAboutSamsung reported about receiving intel about a rollable smartphone prototype. The tipster has listed the internals in a tweet, reveal flagship-grade specs.

The rollable Sony smartphone could come with an LG display in a ‘Nautilus Design’. Under the hood, there would be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with X50 modem for 5G support. Max J suggests that there would be a 3,220 mAh battery for the Sony rollable phone. Optics could include a 10x Zoom feature like the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom (Review).

Sony has not revealed anything about a foldable or a rollable smartphone. The company recently withdrew from its smartphone business to focus on other electronic industries. However, it recently unveiled the Xperia 1, which suggests that Sony could come back in the smartphone game.

We are hearing about a rollable smartphone for the first time, amidst the foldable phone fiasco. The companies have been facing their share of difficulties to solve issues in the Galaxy Fold and Mate X. Both the devices are expected to be released in a couple of months.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #smartphones #Sony #Technology

