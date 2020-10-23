172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|forex-reserves-touch-life-time-high-of-555-12-billion-6006261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 07:11 PM IST

India's forex reserves touch life time high of $555.12 billion

Expressed in dollar terms, FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

PTI

The country’s foreign exchange reserves touched a life time high of $555.12 billion after it surged by $3.615 billion in the week ended October 16, according to RBI data.

In the previous week ended October 9, 2020, the reserves had increased by $5.867 billion to reach $551.505 billion.

During the latest reporting week, the rise in total reserves was due to a sharp rise in Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA jumped by $3.539 billion to $512.322 billion, the data showed.

Gold reserves were up by $86 million in the reporting week to $36.685 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at $1.480 billion during the reporting week.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by $11 million to $4.634 billion during the reporting week, as per the data.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 07:07 pm

