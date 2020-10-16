172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|forex-reserves-rise-by-5-867-billion-to-lifetime-high-of-551-505-billion-5973161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves rise by $5.867 billion to lifetime high of $551.505 billion

In the previous week ended October 2, 2020, the reserves had increased by $3.618 billion to $545.638 billion.

PTI

The country’s foreign exchange reserves surged by $5.867 billion to touch a record high of $551.505 billion in the week to October 9, according to the RBI data.

During the reporting week, the increase in forex kitty was on account of rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA rose by $5.737 billion to $508.783 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves were up by $113 million in the reporting week to $36.598 billion, the RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $4 million to $1.480 billion during the week.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF was also up by $13 million to $4.644 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.
