you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forex reserves rise by $3.091 bn to record $476.092 bn

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $2.763 billion to $441.949 billion in the reporting week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by $3.091 billion to a lifetime high of $476.092 billion in the week to February 14, mainly due to a rise in foreign currency assets, according to the RBI data. In the previous week, the foreign exchange reserves had increased by $1.701 billion to $473 billion.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $2.763 billion to $441.949 billion in the reporting week.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves rose by $344 million to $29.123 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by $6 million to $1.430 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $9 million to $3.590 billion, the data showed.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 06:15 pm

