Forex reserves down by $2.39 bn to three-month low of $560 bn: RBI

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

The loss in the reserves is due to the revaluation of the foreign currency assets, which are the largest component of the forex kitty, to the tune of $2.2 billion to $494.86 billion for the week to March 10.

The country's forex reserves fell by $2.39 billion to a three-month low of $560.003 billion for the week to March 10, the Reserve Bank said in its latest weekly data release.

In the week to March 3, the reserves rose by $1.46 billion and stood at $562.40 billion.

On an annualised basis, the RBI said, the reserves are down by $47.31 billion during the week under review while on a fiscal year basis, the same plunged by $62.23 billion.

With this erosion, the forex kitty is at its lowest since early December, according to the weekly statistical supplement released by the RBI on March 17.