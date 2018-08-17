Forex, money markets closed today

Forex and money markets are closed today on account of 'Parsi New Year', but the local stock markets will be functioning as normal.

On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.86 percent, up 4 basis points from its Tuesday's close. All financial markets including stocks were closed on Wednesday for Independence Day celebrations.

The partially convertible rupee closed Thursday at 70.15/16 per dollar versus its previous close of 69.90/91. It hit a record low of 70.40 during the session.