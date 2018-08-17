App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Forex, money markets closed today

Forex and money markets are closed today on account of 'Parsi New Year'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Forex and money markets are closed today on account of 'Parsi New Year', but the local stock markets will be functioning as normal.

On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.86 percent, up 4 basis points from its Tuesday's close. All financial markets including stocks were closed on Wednesday for Independence Day celebrations.

The partially convertible rupee closed Thursday at 70.15/16 per dollar versus its previous close of 69.90/91. It hit a record low of 70.40 during the session.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 10:10 am

tags #Business #India #Market

