Forex kitty swells by $14.72 billion to $544.72 billion; steepest accretion since August 2021

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

Foreign currency assets consist of the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound, and the yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

India's foreign exchange reserves soared by USD 14.72 billion to reach USD 544.72 billion for the week to November 11, making it the steepest accretion since August 2021.

However, the reserves have fallen by over USD 110 billion since March as the RBI has been propping up the rupee amid global volatility.

According to the latest weekly data from the Reserve Bank, the forex kitty swelled by USD 14.72 billion to USD 544.72 billion for the week to November 11. The reserves were at USD 529.99 billion as of November 4.

Of the total addition, the value of foreign currency assets, which is the largest component of the reserves, rose by USD 11.8 billion to USD 482.53 billion for the reporting week.

Gold reserves increased by USD 2.64 billion to USD 39.70 billion.