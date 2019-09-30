App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Forever 21 files for bankruptcy, to close most stores in Asia and Europe

Forever 21 said it plans to exit most of its international locations in Asia and Europe, but will continue operations in Mexico and Latin America.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Teenage apparel retailer Forever 21 said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its business, joining a growing list of brick-and-mortar players who have taken a hit from fierce e-commerce competition.

Forever 21, which has 815 stores worldwide, has sought permission to close 178 US stores, a spokesperson told CNBC.

The company said it plans to exit most of its international locations in Asia and Europe, but will continue operations in Mexico and Latin America.

The retailer said it received $275 million in financing from its existing lenders with JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA as agent, and $75 million in new capital from TPG Sixth Street Partners, and certain of its affiliated funds.

It lists both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to the court filing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Since the start of 2017, over 20 US retailers, including Sears Holdings Corp and Toys 'R' Us, have filed for bankruptcy, succumbing to the onslaught of fierce e-commerce competition from Amazon.

Forever 21, headquartered in Los Angeles, was founded in 1984 by Do Won and Jin Sook Chang.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 11:15 am

