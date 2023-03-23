Foreign travel frenzy: Visa applications from Delhi touched 80% of pre-COVID levels in 2022

Driven by pent-up demand, opening of international borders, and eased COVID-related protocols, Indians have keenly taken up on exploring the world with added vigour once again.

According to VFS Global, the visa application volume from New Delhi reached close to 80 percent of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and registered a 93 percent growth when compared to 2021.

This trend of rise in rising visa application volumes is in line with the overall growth registered in India, which was also close to 80 percent of the pre-pandemic levels last year, the visa company stated.

“We witnessed unprecedented demand from India in 2022 which led to an extended peak outbound travel season with steady volumes witnessed until December. We are confident that the momentum will further grow and hence it is advisable for applicants to apply for their visas in advance to avoid last-minute surprises,” said Prabuddha Sen, Chief Operating Officer - South Asia, VFS Global.

Moneycontrol News