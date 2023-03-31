 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign trade policy 2023 to facilitate greater trade, boost manufacturing: FIEO president Sakthivel

Mar 31, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

The Foreign Trade Policy 2023 was unveiled by Commerce and Industry Minister Piysh Goyal on Friday. It will come into effect from April 1, 2023.

Terming the foreign trade policy as a dynamic without an end date, the FIEO President said it maintains policy continuity with a window for the trade and industry to ensure a responsive and nimble approach. (Representative Image)

The new foreign trade policy will facilitate greater trade, boost manufacturing and help in making the rupee a global currency, the president of apex exporters' body FIEO A Sakthivel on Friday said.

Terming the FTP as a dynamic without an end date, the FIEO President said it maintains policy continuity with a window for the trade and industry to ensure a responsive and nimble approach.

Sakthivel said that India has been continuously touching record-high exports, as the country's FTP has contributed immensely to this illustrious export performance.