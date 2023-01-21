 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign shipping lines may stop services for cash-strapped Pakistan: Report

Jan 21, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Apart from bordering countries, almost all the international logistics from Pakistan are catered by sea and any disruption could create serious issues for the countrys international trade, Pakistan Ships Agents Association (PSAA) chairman Abdul Rauf warned Finance Minister Ishaq Dar through a letter.

The ship agents have forewarned the cash-strapped Pakistani government that all export cargoes could come to a halt as foreign shipping lines are considering stopping their services for the country after banks stopped remitting freight charges to them due to a lack of dollar availability, according to a media report on Saturday.

If the international trade is stopped the economic situation will worsen, the association warned, adding that the foreign shipping lines are already considering winding up their services in Pakistan due to reduced cargo volumes.

The PSAA chairman also wrote letters to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Namar, and Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Sabzwari, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Rauf requested the ministries and departments concerned to intervene to ensure continuity in Pakistans seaborne trade by allowing outward remittance of surplus freight amounts to respective foreign shipping lines forthwith.

Due to discontinuation of outward remittance of surplus freight amounts to respective foreign shipping lines, was hampering Pakistans seaborne trade which is heavily dependent on foreign shipping lines, the letter added.