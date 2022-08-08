Foreign liabilities of MFs rose by $3.4 billion in 2021-22, says RBI survey

Foreign liabilities of mutual fund companies went up by $ 3.4 billion during 2021-22 to $ 17.7 billion due to the rise in units issued to non-residents, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on August 8.

The foreign assets of MF companies increased by $ 3.6 billion during the year on the back of a rise in their holdings of equity securities to reach $ 6.5 billion in March 2022, the RBI said.

As a result, the net foreign liabilities of MF companies at $11.3 billion in March 2022 remained close to their year-ago level, the central bank said.

These were the findings of the central bank's 2021-22 round of the survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of the Mutual Fund Companies, covering 44 Indian MF companies and their Asset Management Companies (AMCs).

The RBI periodically carries out surveys of operations of various financial services entities. These offer investors as well as stakeholders an insight into the operational and financial strength of such firms

Of the total MF units held abroad, non-residents in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Singapore together had a share of nearly 44 percent, the survey showed•

The US and Luxembourg continued to be major overseas investment destinations for MF companies, the survey showed.

Foreign liabilities and assets of AMCs, at $ 5.7 billion and $ 0.1 billion, respectively, in March 2022, remained close to their previous year’s level•

Non-residents in Japan and the UK together held nearly three-fourths of FDI among the AMCs. Further, Guernsey, a British crown dependency and a Channel island, and Singapore accounted for over 95 percent of the relatively small overseas investments by AMCs, the survey found.