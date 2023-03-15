 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign lawyers and law firms can practice in India in major rule tweak

Mar 15, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

The Bar Council of India has agreed to open up law practice in India to foreign lawyers, foreign law firms

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has agreed to open up law practice in India to foreign lawyers, foreign law firms. The statutory body of lawyers has released rules for registration of foreign lawyers and foreign law firms in India. The latest rules enable foreign lawyers & foreign law firms to practice diverse international law, international arbitration in India.

These rules based on 'principle of reciprocity in a well -defined, regulated and controlled manner', the BCI said in the notification.

In a notification, the Bar Council of India said, "Opening up of law practice in India to foreign lawyers in the field of practice of foreign law; diverse international legal issues in non-litigious matters and in international arbitration cases would go a long way in helping legal profession/domain grow in India to the benefit of lawyers in India too".

The apex body added that the move will not impact law practice in India if done in a restricted and well-controlled and regulated manner.