Foreign investors upgrade India as dedicated allocation in investment portfolios

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Indian equities are growing 7 per cent year on year return while comparatively the US markets are down 14 per cent.

Foreign investors have upgraded India as a dedicated allocation in their investment portfolios given the strong economy, stable government and significant reforms undertaken over the last eight years, equity experts have said.

According to the experts, who participated in Futures Industry Association (FIA) Asia trade conference held in Singapore from November 29 to December 1, investment is flowing into India's growth story.

Previously, the investors had grouped India within emerging markets and comparatively only China was a dedicated allocation emerging market, according to Anant Jatia, Founder & CIO at Greenland Investment Management LLP in Mumbai.

Investment is flowing into India's Growth Story. We see investments being redirected as FPIs reposition their dollars amidst uncertainties in China, Jatia told PTI on the sidelines of FIA Asia 2022.

We are seeing the current pickup gaining momentum as FPIs have turned net buyers of India with over USD 5 billion coming in over November and early December relative to the USD 23 billion they pulled out over the first ten months of 2022, Jatia added.

He said that the flip is impressive considering the cost of liquidity has gone up significantly with the Fed Funds Rate, currently at 3.83 per cent, slated to rise an additional 50 basis months this month.