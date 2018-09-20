Foreign e-commerce players may have to begin GST registration in all states ahead of Oct 1 deadline

Foreign players such as Amazon, Google, and Apple operating in the Indian e-commerce space may have to start registering for the goods and services tax (GST) with all states ahead of the October 1 deadline, reported The Economic Times.

The industry was hoping the government will permit a special one-time registration instead of multiple state registrations which adds to compliance costs. However, there has been no respite so far.

Starting October 1, these companies will need to collect tax from sellers on their website. State and central GST of 1 percent each will have to be charged on intrastate supplies of over Rs 2.5 lakh. For interstate supplies over Rs 2.5 lakh, tax deduction at source (TDS) will be 2 percent integrated GST. However, the rate of tax deduction will be 0.5 percent for now in case of both state and central GST.

For foreign players, there will be no TCS liability if the seller is based outside India.

“There is no exemption from registration for foreign e-commerce companies,” Pratik Jain, National Indirect Taxes leader at PwC, told the paper. Even foreign companies will have to register in each state that their vendors supply from.