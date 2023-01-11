 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foreign cars muscle in on India’s EV market at Auto Expo 2023

Bloomberg
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

The prominence of foreign carmakers at India’s biggest auto show underscores the nation’s slow take up of electric vehicles.

Foreign carmakers are poised to take center stage at India’s Auto Expo as they vie for a slice of the nascent shift to electric vehicles in the world’s fourth-biggest auto market.

Returning after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, the show, which kicks off Wednesday in capital New Delhi, will see China’s SAIC Motor Corp. and Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co. unveil battery-powered cars for the domestic market, while the local arm of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. will hold the Indian launch of its Ioniq 5 electric sports utility vehicle. In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. isn’t even attending.

The prominence of foreign carmakers at India’s biggest auto show underscores the nation’s slow take up of electric vehicles. Most local manufacturers have been reluctant to switch to EVs because of their high upfront costs, while a lack of public charging points deters buyers. Instead, the electrification push is being led by more affordable scooters and three-wheelers, which are also widely used in delivery fleets.

India’s biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., doesn’t have any electric models in its lineup, and Chairman R.C. Bhargava says cars powered by hybrid technology, natural gas and biofuels are a cleaner way to curb emissions in a country that generates more than 70% of its electricity from dirty coal. Mahindra, long known for its big muscle cars, offers only one electric vehicle, the e-Verito sedan — which has a range of just 181 kilometers (112 miles). That’s despite Mahindra having a first-mover advantage after purchasing Indian EV startup Reva Electric Car Co. in 2010.

That pretty much leaves Tata Motors Ltd., which owns Jaguar Land Rover, as the dominant local player in EVs and it only has three models on offer, the Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.