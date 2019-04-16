Ford's China JV Changan Automobile Group eyes sales rebound at end-2019: President

China's China Changan Automobile Group expects sales at its joint venture with Ford Motor Co to rebound at the end of this year as the US automaker boosts its China product line, Changan's president said on April 16.

Zhu Huarong made the comment to Reuters on the sidelines of the Shanghai Autoshow.

Ford earlier this month announced that it plans to launch more than 30 new models in China over the next three years as it seeks to reverse slumping sales in the world's biggest auto market.