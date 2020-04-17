App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ford warns of $2 billion quarterly loss as coronavirus outbreak hammers sales

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company on Friday filed for a debt offering, but did not disclose the amount. It had about $30 billion in cash on its balance sheet, as of April 9.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Ford Motor Co on Friday estimated first-quarter loss of $2 billion and said it would tap debt markets to shore up its cash reserves as the coronavirus outbreak halted production and pummeled vehicles sales.

The No.2 U.S. automaker has already suspended dividend and drawn down over $15 billion to ride out the damage to its business from the pandemic.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company on Friday filed for a debt offering, but did not disclose the amount. It had about $30 billion in cash on its balance sheet, as of April 9.

Close

Ford's vehicle sales to dealers fell 21% in the first quarter, compared with the same period in 2019.

related news

In March, the company shuttered plants in North America and Europe due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Only Ford's joint ventures in China, where the pandemic has been receding, are currently producing vehicles and dealers have resumed work.

In the United States, Ford's sales dropped 12.5% in the first quarter. The U.S. market, with its highly profitable pickup truck and SUV segments, generates the overwhelming majority of Ford's profits.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 09:03 pm

tags #Auto #Business #coronavirus #Ford Motor Co #Technology #World News

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.