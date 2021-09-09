MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ford Motor to cease local production in India, shut down both plants: Sources

Ford made the decision as it was not profitable for them to continue, said one of the sources, adding that the process will take about a year to complete.

Reuters
September 09, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
Ford Motors has said it will allow 30,000 employees to work from home permanently and is “on track” to implement a hybrid work model where staff will only have to drop in to the office only for meetings and team building activities. This will not be applicable to factory workers. (Image Source: Reuters)

Ford Motors has said it will allow 30,000 employees to work from home permanently and is “on track” to implement a hybrid work model where staff will only have to drop in to the office only for meetings and team building activities. This will not be applicable to factory workers. (Image Source: Reuters)

Ford Motor Co. will stop making cars in India and shut down both of its plants in the country, two sources told Reuters, becoming the latest automaker to exit the market.

Ford made the decision as it was not profitable for them to continue, said one of the sources, adding that the process will take about a year to complete.

The U.S. automaker will continue to sell some its cars in the country through imports, said the second source, adding that it will also provide support to dealers to service existing customers.

Ford did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Ford is the latest carmaker to cease production in India, following companies such as General Motors and Harley Davidson to exit a market which once promised exponential growth.

Close
The Economic Times was the first to report Ford’s plan earlier on Thursday.
Reuters
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Ford Motor
first published: Sep 9, 2021 02:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.