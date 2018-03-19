App
Mar 19, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford introduces manual transmission, petrol top-end EcoSport

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ford India today introduced a manual transmission version of top-end petrol variant of its compact SUV Ecosport priced at Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom across India).

The new Titanium+ variant will be paired to Ford's latest three-cylinder 1.5 litre petrol engine and feature five-speed manual transmission, the company said in a statement.

The Titanium+ variant features bigger 17-inch alloy wheels and is equipped with six-airbags to ensure all around safety of occupants, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Ford India Vice-President Marketing, Rahul Gautam said since the new Ford EcoSport was introduced, there have been demand from customers for a top-of-the-line Titanium+ petrol manual variant offering enhanced safety with six airbags.

"We are pleased to introduce this variant and offer a greater choice to our customers," he added.

Till recently, the petrol engine powered Titanium+ variant was offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission.

