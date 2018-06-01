Ford India sales up 11% to 26,188 units in May

Ford India today reported 11.42 per cent rise in total sales at 26,188 units in May against 23,503 units in the same month last year. The company said its domestic sales stood at 9,069 units last month as against 6,742 units in May 2017, up 34.51 per cent.

Exports grew to 17,119 units as compared to 16,761 units in May last year, Ford India said in a statement.

"Our continued focus on executing our strategic pillars of strong brand, right products, competitive cost and effective scale have ensured our growth which continues to be better than the industry," Ford India President and MD Anurag Mehrotra said.

At macroeconomic level, the outlook is positive thanks to a good monsoon forecast, he added. "However, the industry needs to exercise caution given the rising commodity and fuel prices that are expected to result in higher inflation," Mehrotra said.