you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 01, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India sales down 0.25% at 23,965 units in February

Ford India today reported a 0.25 percent decline in total sales at 23,965 units in February against 24,026 units in the same month last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The company said its domestic sales stood at 9,041 units in February as against 8,338 units in the year-ago month, up 8.43 percent.

The company said its domestic sales stood at 9,041 units in February as against 8,338 units in the year-ago month, up 8.43 percent.

Exports stood at 14,924 units last month as compared to 15,688 units in February 2017, a decline of 4.86 percent, Ford India said in a statement. Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said: "Improvements in GDP growth and other industry indicators continue to support the year-on-year growth of the auto industry."

He further said there are headwinds in terms of impending increase in interest rates, crude prices, and inflation.

Ford India expanded its sales and service footprint in February with the inauguration two new sales and service outlets in Dehradun and Hyderabad, respectively.

The company also announced its decision to raise prices of all its vehicles by up to 4 percent from March 1, 2018, after the government's decision to increase import duty on auto components.

