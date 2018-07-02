App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India sales dip 9.59 percent to 18,830 units in June

Domestic sales stood at 8,444 units last month as against 6,149 units in June 2017, up 37 percent, according to the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ford India on Monday reported 9.59 percent decline in total sales at 18,830 units in June against 20,828 units in the same month last year. The company said its domestic sales stood at 8,444 units last month as against 6,149 units in June 2017, up 37 percent.

Exports, however, declined to 10,386 units as compared with 14,649 units in June last year, Ford India said in a statement.

The company said it has crossed one million domestic wholesale milestone in the country.

"The one million domestic wholesale highlights the success of our ongoing strategy of focusing on strong brand, right products, competitive cost and effective scale," Ford India President and MD Anurag Mehrotra said.

The strategy has ensured the company to grow ahead of the industry while increasing retail fuel prices, inflation and thereby interest rates continue to post challenges, he added.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 07:59 pm

tags #automobile #Business #Ford India #India #sales

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.