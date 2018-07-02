Ford India sales dip 9.59 percent to 18,830 units in June

Ford India on Monday reported 9.59 percent decline in total sales at 18,830 units in June against 20,828 units in the same month last year. The company said its domestic sales stood at 8,444 units last month as against 6,149 units in June 2017, up 37 percent.

Exports, however, declined to 10,386 units as compared with 14,649 units in June last year, Ford India said in a statement.

The company said it has crossed one million domestic wholesale milestone in the country.

"The one million domestic wholesale highlights the success of our ongoing strategy of focusing on strong brand, right products, competitive cost and effective scale," Ford India President and MD Anurag Mehrotra said.

The strategy has ensured the company to grow ahead of the industry while increasing retail fuel prices, inflation and thereby interest rates continue to post challenges, he added.