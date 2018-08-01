Ford India sales dip 4% to 25,028 units in July

Ford India today reported 4 per cent decline in total sales at 25,028 units in July against 26,075 units in the same month last year. The company said its domestic sales stood at 7,816 units last month as against 8,418 units in July 2017, down 7.15 per cent.

Exports stood at 17,212 units as compared to 17,657 units in July last year, Ford India said in a statement.

"The transport strike impacted both the production as well as shipment of Ford vehicles in July," Ford India President and MD Anurag Mehrotra said.