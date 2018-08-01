App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India sales dip 4% to 25,028 units in July

Exports stood at 17,212 units as compared to 17,657 units in July last year, Ford India said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ford India today reported 4 per cent decline in total sales at 25,028 units in July against 26,075 units in the same month last year. The company said its domestic sales stood at 7,816 units last month as against 8,418 units in July 2017, down 7.15 per cent.

Exports stood at 17,212 units as compared to 17,657 units in July last year, Ford India said in a statement.

"The transport strike impacted both the production as well as shipment of Ford vehicles in July," Ford India President and MD Anurag Mehrotra said.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 02:25 pm

tags #automobile #Business #Companies #Ford India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.