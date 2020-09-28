172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ford-india-launches-doorstep-service-facility-5894791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ford India launches 'doorstep service' facility

Through the service, customers can have vehicle serviced at home or office at no additional charge. This latest offering expands Ford''s bouquet of consumer-focused initiatives launched under ''Dial-A-Ford'', where all sales & service queries get addressed via the helpline, Ford India said in a statement.

PTI

Ford India on Monday announced introduction of its ''doorstep service'' facility, giving customers the flexibility of getting their Ford vehicle serviced at a place of their convenience.

In the first phase, Ford India said the doorstep service has been launched in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Jaipur, Lucknow in north India, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Trivandrum and Hyderabad in south, Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar in east and Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad and Ahmedabad in west.

Commenting on the launch of the service, Ford India Executive Director (Marketing, Sales & Service) Vinay Raina said doorstep service is yet another manifestation of the company''s "steadfast commitment in serving our customers".

The doorstep service includes essential vehicle check-ups, part replacements such as filters, oil replacement and dry-washing among other activities covered under scheduled service, and it is performed by trained Ford experts, the company said.

For concerns that may not get addressed on-the-spot, the technical team will take the vehicle to the nearest service centre, it added.

Customers will have the flexibility to make online payments post the service, the company said.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 04:07 pm

