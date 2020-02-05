Force Motors domestic sales in January at 2,349 units

Force Motors Ltd on Wednesday said its domestic sales stood at 2,349 units in January. The automaker sold 1,667 units of small and light commercial vehicles in January 2020, Force Motors said in a filing to BSE.

Utility vehicles, SUVs and tractor sales stood at 682 units last month, it said.

The company had exported a total of 292 units of vehicles last month. Force Motors shipped 257 units of small and light commercial vehicles in January 2020.