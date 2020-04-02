Forbes releases 30 under 30 Asia list, fetes young achievers

Forbes has announced the names of young achievers who have made the cut for the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia class of 2020.

The list features 300 of Asia's youngest and talented entrepreneurs, leaders and changemakers, all under the age of 30.

With 10 categories to be featured in, 30 young men and women have been chosen from the fields of Arts & Style, Food & Drink, Entertainment & Sports; Finance & Venture Capital; Media, Marketing & Advertising; Retail & E-Commerce; Enterprise Technology; Industry, Manufacturing & Energy; Healthcare & Science; Social Entrepreneurs and Consumer Technology.

This year's list features So-dam Park, the young actress from the Oscar-winning film Parasite; Ashleigh Barty (female tennis player) Francis Plaza (founder of PayMongo), Ajeesh Achuthan (founder of Open) and Isabel and Melati Wijsen, co-founders of Bye Bye Plastic Bags.

The list was prepared from over 3,500 nominations and research done by Forbes journalists across the region with the help of industry veterans.

Commenting on the new list, Rana Wehbe, Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Editor, said: "This year's Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list-makers inspire optimism in what is promising to be a tough year ahead. They are a resilient and energetic bunch who are facing challenges head-on and actively working for a future that matches their aspirations. Young women under 21 especially stand out in our 2020 list: From Malaysia’s hijab-wearing wrestler to Bangladesh’s first female comedian and a social entrepreneur helping farmers in the Philippines improve their livelihoods – these fierce game-changers are shattering gender, age and cultural stereotypes across industries," she said.