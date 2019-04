The banking sector has witnessed a sea change over the past 10 years with technological advances pushing the boundaries of customer service. To gauge how well banks have navigated the shift, Forbes has compiled a list of the best banks in India by taking customer-centric metrics into consideration. The survey was compiled with data from 40,000 customers to rate banks on trust, fees, digital services and financial advice as key indicators. Read on to find out the top 10 banks in India. (Image: Reuters)