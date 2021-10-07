MARKET NEWS

Forbes India Rich List 2021: Here are the new entrants

In the second year of the pandemic, India's richest people increased their cumulative wealth by 50 percent.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
The cumulative wealth of the 100 people on the list is worth $775 billion.

Six more have made it to the Forbes India Rich List of 100 billionaires for this year.

Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director of Polycab India, is a first-time entrant. The 68 year-old has a net worth of $3.6 billion, and was ranked 57 on the list.

Here are the newcomers on the Forbes India Rich List 2021:
NameRankNet worthDesignation, Company
Inder Jaisinghani57$3.6 billionCMD, Polycab India
Arvind Lal87$2.55 billionCMD, Dr Lal PathLabs
Ashok Boob93$2.3 billionMD, Clean Science and Technology
Deepak Mehta97$2.05 billionChairman, Deepak Nitrite
Bajranglal Taparia99$1.95 billionChairman, Supreme Industries
Yogesh Kothari100$1.94 billionMD, Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani retained the top spot as the richest person in the country, with a net worth of $92.7 billion. Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Group, secured the second place, with a net worth of $74.8 billion.

In the second year of the pandemic, India's richest people increased their cumulative wealth by 50 percent. The cumulative wealth of the 100 people on the list is worth $775 billion.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Tags: #Forbes India Rich List
first published: Oct 7, 2021 09:55 am

