Forbes India Rich List 2021: Here are the new entrants

The cumulative wealth of the 100 people on the list is worth $775 billion.

Six more have made it to the Forbes India Rich List of 100 billionaires for this year.

Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director of Polycab India, is a first-time entrant. The 68 year-old has a net worth of $3.6 billion, and was ranked 57 on the list.

Name Rank Net worth Designation, Company Inder Jaisinghani 57 $3.6 billion CMD, Polycab India Arvind Lal 87 $2.55 billion CMD, Dr Lal PathLabs Ashok Boob 93 $2.3 billion MD, Clean Science and Technology Deepak Mehta 97 $2.05 billion Chairman, Deepak Nitrite Bajranglal Taparia 99 $1.95 billion Chairman, Supreme Industries Yogesh Kothari 100 $1.94 billion MD, Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Here are the newcomers on the Forbes India Rich List 2021:

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani retained the top spot as the richest person in the country, with a net worth of $92.7 billion. Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Group, secured the second place, with a net worth of $74.8 billion.

In the second year of the pandemic, India's richest people increased their cumulative wealth by 50 percent. The cumulative wealth of the 100 people on the list is worth $775 billion.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.