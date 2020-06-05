Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes list of the world’s highest paid celebrities for the year is out and Akshay Kumar is the only Indian at 52nd spot.

The actor earned $48.5 million and made it to the list even ahead of some other well-known international entertainers such as Jennifer Lopez (56), Rihanna (60) and Jackie Chan (80).

As per Forbes, those on the list earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, which is lower by $200 million compared to 2019.

The publication attributed the drop to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected usual business and celebrity big bucks from tournaments, games and movie screenings.

In fact, Kumar also dropped 19 spots lower from 2019’s #33, when he pulled in earnings worth $65 million (approx. Rs 490 crore).

Forbes listed the following reasons for his spot on the list:

> Bollywood's top-earning star, Kumar is prepping for his first television series, Amazon Prime's "The End."

> A bankable movie star, he commands up to $13 million upfront for films like the upcoming "Bachan Pandey" and "Bell Bottom".

> One of India's most philanthropic celebrities, he donated $4.5 million to coronavirus relief in the country.

Overall, the top earning celebrities were Kylie Jenner and Kanye West, who brought in $590 million and $170 million, respectively. Jenner made a bulk of her fortune selling 51 percent stake in Coty (her cosmetics company) in January. West banked on his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.

The top 10 was rounded off by, Tennis star Roger Federer ($106.3 million), footballers Cristiano Ronaldo $105 million and Lionel Messi $104 million, American actor Tyler Perry $97 million, footballer Neymar $95.5 million, American radio host Howard Stern $90 million, American basketball star LeBron James $88.2 million and American actor Dwayne Johnson $87.5 million.