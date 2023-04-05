 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lost Fortune: 254 individuals, including Kanye West and Sam Bankman-Fried, lose billionaire status

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, who held the top spot last year, has slipped to No. 2 on the list of the world's richest people

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the esteemed author of The Black Swan, was astutely correct when he famously remarked that rising interest rates can melt asset prices like Russian-made butter under the scorching August Abu Dhabi sun.

The world of billionaires continues to grapple with a harsh reality as money becomes more expensive, and geopolitical tensions, coupled with the bursting of the crypto bubble, unleash havoc on both public and private markets.

Decline in the number of billionaires worldwide

Forbes' World's Billionaires 2023 list, released on April 5, reveals a decline in the number of billionaires worldwide, dropping from 2,668 in 2022 to 2,640 this year. Moreover, the total wealth of billionaires has taken a substantial hit, plummeting by a staggering $500 billion to $12.2 trillion.