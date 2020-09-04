For tech edge, 5Paisa gets Flipkart's former CTO Ravi Garikipati on its board

Stock-broking platform 5Paisa has appointed former Flipkart chief technology officer (CTO) Ravi Garikipati as a non-executive independent director on its board, the company said on September 4.

The appointment is being seen as an indication of 5Paisa's push to emerge as a strong technology player in the stock-broking space as the competition heats up between Paytm, Groww, Zerodha and Upstox.

“His vast experience in managing large ecommerce companies and deep knowledge of advanced tech will add immense value to our company,” 5Paisa chief executive Prakarsh Gagdani said.

Garikipati was the co-founder of fintech startup Davinta FinServ, focussing on financial inclusion for the bottom of the pyramid consumers. Before co-founding Davinta, as the Flipkart CTO, Garikipati drove the ecommerce major’s technology play.

Garikipati is a board member and adviser to many late-stage startups and an angel investor in deep tech, fintech and consumer tech startups. He has a masters in software engineering as well as in management from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.

5paisa.com offers equity investing at zero brokerage, mutual funds, insurance and loans among other products. After 17 quarters in operation, the company turned profitable in the quarter ending June 30.