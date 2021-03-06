English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

For talents, learnability is the most important quality: NR Narayana Murthy

People have to constantly learn and keep their skills upgraded to cater to the fast-changing technological landscape.

Moneycontrol News
March 06, 2021 / 08:26 PM IST
Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy, who is Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, got their doses of COVISHIELD vaccine at Narayana Hrudalaya, Bengaluru. COVISHIELD, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII). (Image: Reuters)

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy, who is Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, got their doses of COVISHIELD vaccine at Narayana Hrudalaya, Bengaluru. COVISHIELD, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII). (Image: Reuters)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

For talents, learnability is the most important quality to have to adapt to the fast-changing business and technology environment, said NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder, Infosys.

Speaking at the Computer Society of India’s foundation day on March 6, Murthy said that more than being an expert in a particular technology, it is the ability to learn that is important and also a challenge.

Murthy, in a fireside chat, explained that when Infosys' Mysuru centre was established, the focus was not to train students in one particular technology; but rather educating them on the fundamentals of these technologies.

When the centre was started, he recounted, it had students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, who did not know anything about computer science. “We started with the fundamentals of software,” he added.

“So you will see these students working on UNIX one day, Oracle the next day, and DB2 the next and so on. We took the engineering approach,” he said.

Close

Related stories

According to Murthy, to build a system that can adapt to new business processes, technology and policies, learnability of talents is key.

Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Persistent Systems, agreed. One of the key challenges is that even as technology and businesses are growing exponentially, people growth is linear.

“So people have to constantly learn. We cannot stop learning ever and should keep our skills upgraded,” Deshpande said.

In the future of work, where gig economy gains prominence, organisations will see more individuals who would rather work on a project basis rather than being permanent employees. In all these scenarios, learning and upskilling will be important.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Infosys #NR Narayana Murthy #skilling
first published: Mar 6, 2021 08:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

Coronavirus Essential | We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries, says PM Modi; Drug regulator to evaluate Covaxin's phase 3 data

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.