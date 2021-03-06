For talents, learnability is the most important quality: NR Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy, who is Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, got their doses of COVISHIELD vaccine at Narayana Hrudalaya, Bengaluru. COVISHIELD, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII). (Image: Reuters)

For talents, learnability is the most important quality to have to adapt to the fast-changing business and technology environment, said NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder, Infosys.

Speaking at the Computer Society of India’s foundation day on March 6, Murthy said that more than being an expert in a particular technology, it is the ability to learn that is important and also a challenge.

Murthy, in a fireside chat, explained that when Infosys' Mysuru centre was established, the focus was not to train students in one particular technology; but rather educating them on the fundamentals of these technologies.

When the centre was started, he recounted, it had students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, who did not know anything about computer science. “We started with the fundamentals of software,” he added.

“So you will see these students working on UNIX one day, Oracle the next day, and DB2 the next and so on. We took the engineering approach,” he said.

According to Murthy, to build a system that can adapt to new business processes, technology and policies, learnability of talents is key.

Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Persistent Systems, agreed. One of the key challenges is that even as technology and businesses are growing exponentially, people growth is linear.

“So people have to constantly learn. We cannot stop learning ever and should keep our skills upgraded,” Deshpande said.

In the future of work, where gig economy gains prominence, organisations will see more individuals who would rather work on a project basis rather than being permanent employees. In all these scenarios, learning and upskilling will be important.