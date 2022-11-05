For SMEs, road to content marketing runs through social media

Social media is all-pervasive. On average, people spend more than two hours a day browsing different social media sites. That’s a gigantic time invested or wasted online, depending on how you view it but there is no debating the fact that businesses can’t ignore this medium.

Media experts agree that small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as all other businesses, should leverage social media for content marketing though opinion is divided on how best to do it.

Here are some ideas that you can pick and find out the ones that work the best for you. You can draw up a social media strategy for content marketing based on quick trials and metrics.

For potential customers to find you in the maze of social media, good content marketing can be of big help.

One technique marketers use, and social media platforms encourage, is search engine optimisation (SEO). Here are some guidelines to make the best use of the SEO mechanism:

Make use of keywords wisely as they are the foundation of any SEO strategy. Potential customers can find you through these keywords. You need to know your target audience well and look for the keywords they will type in.

If you are into a B2B business that drives process improvements, some keywords could be #process, #industry and #profitability. Use specific industry and process areas for further refinement. Keywords in your content will ensure that your pages or content appear in their search results.

Identifying the right keywords:

>> Use simple English. Your target customers are not looking for a rich vocabulary, they want products, services and solutions.

>> Try a combination of industry-specific words, your expertise and the pain points of the potential audience for a greater impact.

>> Try to be specific and match the target segment’s needs to get quality leads

Search engines have evolved and are changing the rules for search conditions. Your content must match the descriptive keywords you have identified. SEO algorithms review the content and decide which ones best fit the keywords and publish results based on the headline and content.

Keywords must be part of the content you have created and used as much as possible. Identify two-three keywords and create content. Do not use keywords randomly; use them intelligently and describe the issues your potential customers face. Plan a maximum of three phrases for a write-up.

Use keywords in the headline, it always works. Make sure your content has substance and uses keywords in the right places. Use creative ways to plant keywords.

Twitter, FB or Insta?

Next, reach out to as many channels as you can so you’re your content reaches more people. Which channels should you use? How good is your presence on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, YouTube Twitter and the likes? Post on channels where your target audiences are in large numbers.

Pick the most relevant social media platforms for each customer segment. Most people will have a presence on Facebook but may not like to read business content there. Check out the smaller channels that are industry-specific or tag the industry bodies on popular social media channels. It won’t hurt to research to find out the platforms your target customers frequent.

The post should be carefully drafted. Do not use the same message across all platforms. Twitter has a character limit so it should be short and to the point with a couple of clients tagged. FB can be a bit of fun and personal. LinkedIn can take more details and industry-specific jargon. Let your posts have some personality of their own.

If you are unsure of what will work, create a couple of options and test them quickly.

Experimenting is the name of the game. Measure the clicks and responses and modify the message. The better the quality of engagements higher the potential of that media.

Use your content to publicise your expertise and value proposition. Content marketing should attract, engage, and make your target segments buy from you.