For SMEs, exhibitions and trade fairs are still key

M Muneer
Nov 19, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

It may be the era of technology-led disruption and digital media but SMEs will still find the good old exhibition and industry trade shows as some of the best options for B2B business growth. Such events where buyers and suppliers are in direct touch along with industry peers and experts will continue to prosper despite the last two years of pandemic-induced sabbatical.

Is there a better platform for in-person marketing and branding for a small and medium enterprise? Till recently, such events took up the largest chunk of B2B marketing and advertising budgets.

Given the strategic importance of these trade shows and events, one might assume that SMEs are very careful about their strategy for such events. Unfortunately most SME owners I spoke to or consult with do not even have a strategy! They just participate, as it is something they have to do because their competitors are doing it. Many of these owners do not evaluate ROI (return on investment) from such events and plan how to maximise the returns.

We keep advising our clients how they should choose trade shows that are relevant to their business needs and develop a strategy for increasing brand width through presentation, speaking and building relationships at the exhibit booth.

Most SMEs that participate in these shows and exhibitions plan nothing more than paying for the space and showing up. They need to plan and get the most out of these events. According to research, 76 percent of companies participating in a trade event consider these as the most effective.  This seems to be the highest-ranked activity on the list, above webinars (60 percent), case studies (66 percent) and white papers (41 percent). Other studies also show that B2B exhibitions rank second as a marketing and sales activity.

Unlike case studies or content marketing, this activity is a two-way communication, and that is perhaps why it is so powerful. It is a forum for building relationships with prospects and clients who one ordinarily never gets to meet face-to-face. What a business can get out of exhibiting at a tradeshow is directly proportional to how much it prepares prior to the event. Tradeshows are great for business but they are only as good as the strategy one has.