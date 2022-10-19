For Netflix, Asia-Pacific drive subscriber growth in Q3

The Asia Pacific region, which includes India, remained the biggest subscription driver for Netflix as the video-streaming platform bounced back to growth in Q3 2022 after two successive quarters of decline in member base.

Netflix added 1.4 million paid members in the region, taking its base to 36.2 million subscribers for the third quarter of 2022, the company said on October 18. In comparison, the platform added 1.1 million paid members in the previous quarter and 2.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.

"Thank God we're done with shrinking quarters," Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said during the company's earnings conference call.

Revenue from the region grew to $889 million, up 6.6 percent from $834 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, revenue grew 19 percent year-on-year (YoY), the company said.

Asia-Pacific is the smallest region for the company trailing the United States and Canada (UCAN), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said its average revenue per member (ARM) declined 3 percent YoY in the region, driven by lower ARM in India that was partially offset by higher ARM in Korea and Australia.

Netflix reduced the prices of its service in India in December 2021 amid intense competition and a rising appetite for digital content in the country.

The bigger picture

Overall, Netflix added 2.41 million paid members during the quarter, taking its global subscriber base to 223.1 million. "After a challenging first half, we believe we're on a path to reaccelerate growth," the company said in the shareholder letter.

The streaming platform benefited from a strong slate of fresh content during the quarter, starting with the fourth season of the popular television series Stranger Things, which the company claims clocked the biggest-ever season of an English language series with a viewership of 1.35 billion hours.

It also released English series such as The Sandman, Cobra Kai, and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, non-English titles such as Korean series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Narco-Saints and movies such as The Gray Man, Purple Hearts and Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings, among others.

The service now expects to add 4.5 million paid members in Q4 2022 with a 6 percent YoY increase in its average revenue per member.

"Everything the company is focused on, whether that's on the content side, on marketing, lowering prices to the ad supported (tier), and the paid sharing lines us up for a good next year," Hastings said.

Ad-supported plan

Last week, Netflix announced that it will launch a lower priced ad-supported plan in 12 countries in November 2022, a mere six months after the initial announcement.

The development, which marks a major shift in the company's stance against advertising, came in the backdrop of the service posting its first- ever quarterly subscriber loss in more than a decade in April 2022.

"We’ll be launching an ad-supported subscription plan on November 1 in Canada and Mexico; November 3 in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the UK, and the US; and November 10 in Spain. Cumulatively, these 12 markets account for ~$140 billion of brand advertising spend across TV and streaming, or over 75 percent of the global market" the company said in the shareholder letter.

It also announced plans to crack down on password sharing more broadly from early 2023.

After allowing users to transfer their Netflix profile to new accounts, the platform plans to let subscribers create sub-accounts if they want to pay for family or friends. "In countries with our lower-priced ad-supported plan, we expect the profile transfer option for borrowers to be especially popular," it said in the shareholder letter.