For Indian consumers looking to buy premium smartphones, 5G readiness emerges as top criteria: Report

Among Indian consumers, a phone's 5G readiness emerged as one of the three purchase factors while looking to buy a premium smartphone, according to a global consumer survey report released by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Apart from 5G readiness (83 percent), other purchase factors for Indian consumers include battery life (84 percent) and smartphone brand imagery (84 percent).

According to an Economic Times report, the survey also found that Chinese brand Oppo, with the highest score (81 percent) and Samsung (79 percent) emerge as top brands when looking at early adopters of 5G smartphones in India.

Among those who are early users of 5G, across Western Europe and China, some benefits include better quality video calls (66 percent), faster downloads (59 percent), and ability to stream UHD videos (55 percent), the survey report said.

According to Prabhu Ram, 5G smartphones are fuelling activities like video content creation and consumption, video calling, as well as other activities like mobile gaming.

"I believe that when 5G becomes available in India within the next two years, it will give a considerable thrust to the increasing trend of short-form video creation and sharing, amongst millennials,” Ram was quoted as saying.

According to him, the future will be visual, and primarily video-led. "With the extremely low latency of 5G, consumers will be able to upload and stream their content as seamlessly and effortlessly as they stream music today,” he added.