For Indian aviation, best-ever April lay the path for a bumper summer

Ameya Joshi
May 01, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

However, airline companies in India continue to face headwinds in the form of high cost of fuel (due to Russia-Ukraine war), shortage of engines and crew, and dollar-denominated lease costs rising on falling rupee.

The industry crossed the average daily traffic of February 2020 for the first time since scheduled services restarted after the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the curtains drew in April, there is reason for the Indian aviation industry to rejoice. Firstly, the industry crossed the average daily traffic of February 2020 for the first time since scheduled services restarted after the Covid-19 pandemic. February 2020 was the last full month of operations before the pandemic forced a lockdown and subsequent challenges kept passengers away for a long time. Secondly, this is the best-ever April in the history of the domestic market in India.

The last day of April witnessed the best-ever single-day traffic in history with 4.56 lakh passengers taking to the domestic skies in India. This helped close the month with 1.28 crore passengers, shows data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on its website. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) consolidates this data with revisions and publishes it later in the month.

April ― the beginning of summer

Traditionally, two quarters rule the roost in the Indian skies. The April to June quarter is driven by summer holidays and family trips, and the October to December quarter is driven by festivities. April remains on the cusp ― a mix of travel picking up and the end of exams, and this year has not been any different. It is heartening to see it this way since it is after a long hiatus that the traffic cycle is coming back to normal.

