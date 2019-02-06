App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Football fraternity remembers Manchester United's fallen heroes from 1958 Munich Air Disaster

23 people died in the plane crash at Munich, including eight players from the Man Utd squad

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

On February 6, 1958, a plane carrying a Manchester United team led by legendary manager Sir Matt Busby swerved off the Munich runway and crashed into a house causing an explosion. At least 23 people died in the crash, including eight players from that squad. Sixty-one years later, the people of Manchester still observe a moment of silence at 15.04 on this fateful day to remember their fallen heroes.

After their 3-3 draw against Red Star Belgrade in Yugoslavia, which also secured their progression to the European Cup semi-finals, the team was set to fly back to England with a stopover at Munich to refuel when tragedy struck. That squad was fondly called ‘Busby Babes’ after their manager Matt Busby and was one of the most successful teams of that decade.

The aircraft, an Airspeed Ambassador 2, reached Munich safely but faced issues after refuelling. The pilots attempted two failed take-offs which were aborted due to engine issues. By the time the aircraft was ready for a third attempt, heavy snowfall meant that the runway was covered in slush. The slush prevented the plane from reaching the speed required for take-off and with not enough runway left to abort take-off, the flight crashed into a nearby house causing an explosion.

The crash claimed the lives of Geoff Bent, Roger Byrne, Eddie Colman, Duncan Edwards, Mark Jones, David Pegg, Tommy Taylor and Liam Whelan — all part of the squad. Three club staff members, eight journalists, two crew members and two passengers who lost their lives in the incident.

related news

Fans, players and members from the footballing fraternity came together on Twitter to pay tributes to all those who lost their lives in the disaster.

Arch rivals and next-door neighbour Manchester City paid their respects with this post.

Other clubs also took to the social media platform to share their respects.



Both current and former players also shared posts remembering the fallen heroes.








First Published on Feb 6, 2019 09:52 pm

tags #Football #Manchester United #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.