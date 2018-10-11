Foodpanda takes 2,000 seats in GoWork's co-working centre at Gurugram

Co-working operator GoWork on Thursday said online food delivering platform Foodpanda has taken 2,000 seats in its centre at Gurugram. GoWork has two co-working centres in Gurugram spread over 8 lakh square feet with a capacity of 12,000 seats.

The company was founded in June last year by Sanjeev Mahajan (Chairman), Sudeep Singh (Chief Evangelist and co-founder) and Nimit Mahajan (co-founder).

GoWork said in a statement that it has "acquired leading food-tech startup Foodpanda as a client."

Foodpanda has initially taken up 2,000 seats in GoWork's centre at Udyog Vihar in Gurugram under the 'built to suit' enterprise format, with expansion plans of up to 4,000 seats, it added.

"This is the highest number of seats that have been occupied by any organisation in a co-working space all over India," GoWork claimed.

GoWork's first facility is spread over 4.5 lakh square feet and a capacity to seat 7,000 people. The second unit has a seating capacity of 5,000 people in 3.5 lakh square feet area. Paytm, Zomato, Cox & Kings are its other clients.

"Foodpanda is one of the most recognized and trusted brands in the food-tech startup ecosystem, and having it on board as a client gives a robust boost to our brand's value proposition," said Sudeep Singh.

When contacted, he said the company offers seat in a price range of Rs 7,500-12,000.

"We have leased about 6,000 seats so far in last one year out of 12,000 seats," Singh said.

"GoWork's spaces are equipped with diverse amenities such as gym, spa, food court, innovative and unique 'frustration/meditation' zones, in-house brewery, crèche, sleeping pods and a range of other facilities which cater perfectly to the preferences of the modern professional," he added.